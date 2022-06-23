Auburn, AL (WRBL) – The Auburn baseball team returned back to the Plainsman Park on Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers were eliminated from the College World Series after a lop-sided loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks. While there were some very high expectations for the players and the fanbase, there was a sense of positivity about the future.



“I think it looks great. You know the commentators during the World Series Kept talking about the year after the year. The team after the team. I was saying maybe that’s Auburn this year. You know we’re glad to be here. We had a great faith that we would play well and go a little further. We didn’t, but maybe we will next year,” said Auburn graduate and resident Tim Arnold.



There will be some big roles to fill next season, but many fans see the bigger picture of this program. The Tigers qualified for their first College World Series in over 20 years in 2019 but they didn’t win a game. This time around in Omaha the Tigers took down Stanford in a comeback effort. Fans say there’s only bigger things for the Tigers.



“I think the future is very bright. We’ll have to see what the program will bring in year as far as new players, because I know they’re losing several seniors this year. But we’re very excited to see what happens,” said Chip Cerasoli.