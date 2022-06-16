Auburn, AL (WRBL) – The Auburn Tigers are back in the College World Series for the second time in three years. In their first match up of the 2022 College World Series, they’ll face fellow SEC West opponent in the Ole Miss Rebels.



During the regular season the Rebels got the upper hand on the Tigers as they defeated them two games to one. In their last game back on March 19th, Ole Miss ran away with at 15-2 win. However Tigers head coach Butch Thompson says his team and the Rebels will be completely different squads when they square off on Saturday.



He also took a look at the bigger picture of this year’s College World Series, and said how impressive it was to see the SEC West so well represented.



“Ole Miss is not the same when we played them. And the Auburn Tigers are not the same when we played them. But half of that field we’ve played. We’ve played Oklahoma to start our season. The other SEC teams of course we’ve played a series with. How impressive you have to admit that half of the College World Series field is from the same division,” said Thompson.



Auburn and Ole Miss are set to play on Saturday, June 18th at 7:00 pm ET