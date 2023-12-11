AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — Auburn defensive back Keionte Scott announced Monday that he will return for another season on the Plains.

Scott, in a video on social media, said he would return to school for his senior year.

“Dear Auburn, these last two years have been nothing but amazing. I just want to sit down and first and foremost thank my Lord Jesus Christ and Savior for being with me throughout this process. My family for never giving up on that five-year-old kid with a big dream. My teammates and coaches for that bond that’ll never be broken. And finally, ‘You’, the Auburn family for making my experience a dream come true,” said Scott in a video. “And with that being said, my time in Jordan-Hare is not done. 0 is back. Job not finished. War Damn Eagle.”

In 2023, Scott totaled 41 tackles, two and a half for a loss, four pass breakups and two quarterback hits.

He served as the Tigers’ primary punt returner and returned a punt for a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Scott transferred to Auburn from Snow College, a junior college in Utah. 247 Sports ranked him the top JUCO prospect at his position.

With the announcement, Hugh Freeze’s coaching staff returns a talented, experienced player at a position of need after DJ James, Jaylin Simpson and Nehemiah Pritchett are all heading to the NFL Draft.

The trio of players all recieved an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, as did Scott. However, with the announcement of his return, it appears Scott turned down the invite.

Auburn and Scott will be back in action in the Music City Bowl on December 30.