Auburn’s Tank Bigsby doesn’t buy into his own hype

Auburn, Al (WRBL) – Tank Bigsby was a break out star for the Auburn Tigers. In 2020, the true freshman running back ran for 834 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns. Heading into the 2021 season, Bigsby was selected to the 2021 SEC Preseason All Offensive Team.



New head coach Bryan Harsin also tabbed Bigsby to be a leader heading into this new season. While fans and other players may get caught up in the preseason hype around the promising sophomore, Bigsby doesn’t buy into any of his own hype.



“To be honest with you, I really don’t pay attention to all that social media stuff. All that talking and all that stuff you know. I never really paid attention to it like growing up even with all the ranking stuff. All of that is uncalled for. It’s good to be on lists. It’s a blessing but you hype yourself up when you go on the field man. If you love doing it then you’re to do what you do,” said Bigsby.



Auburn will kick off their season at home against Akron on September 4th.