Auburn, AL (WRBL) – Auburn students, alumni and fans all refer to each other as the “Auburn Family.” When you look at the Auburn Baseball team, there’s a true family bond of excellence.

Senior short stop Brody Moore has become one of the key pieces to the Tigers run to the 2022 College World Series. However, this isn’t the first time a Moore wearing #4 has played short stop for the Tigers. Brody’s father Brandon played short stop for the Tigers from 1991-94. He was on the first baseball team to go to Omaha.

When the Tigers went back to the World Series in 2019, Brandon and Brody became the first father-son duo to play in the College World Series. However, this trip to Omaha was a little more special since Brody got to wear his father’s #4 this season.



“Rankin finally got out here so I got to wear number four. And it’s just really special, I knew when I came here out of high school that’s the number I wanted to be and just to carry on that legacy. And to be able to carry on that legacy and have our last game in Omaha is really special,” said Brody Moore.



Brody also wore a unique Auburn Tigers hat, the same one he’s worn to every road game this season. It was a hat gifted to him by his great grandfather before he passed away. Of course, Brody wore it as the baseball team made their way to Omaha.



The Tigers will face Ole Miss in the first game in the 2022 College World Series on Saturday, June 18th.