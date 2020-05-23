Brookstone’s Wes Pahl Signs With Western Kentucky

The Brookstone Cougars had a reason to celebrate on Friday. Kicker Wes Pahl signed the dotted line on a football scholarship with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Pahl’s kicking career didn’t start until his sophomore year when his coaches found him in a hallaway and asked him to be a kicker. Ever since he put on the pads Pahl has work incredibly hard and became a serious weapon for the Cougars. During the regular season he hit a game winning field goal over the Manchester Blue Devils.



Due to social distancing Pahl held the signing ceremony in his family’s backyard but family and friends were there to celebrate the moment. Pahl said that signing this scholarship is something he never would have imagined.



“No not all. I started kicking just to help out the team and it was fun. Then I had the potential so I worked and I got it. It’s gone by pretty quick but at the same it has felt like a long journey. And I love the support by all my family, all my buds, all my coaches and it just feels great,” said Pahl.