Bryan Harsin: ‘I am not anti-vaccine’

Auburn, AL (WRBL) – Many people wondered if new Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin could keep up with the SEC competition after coaching at Boise State. However the biggest hurdle in his Auburn career so far is dealing with a positive COVID-19 test.



On Tuesday, Coach Harsin is still in the middle of quarantining himself at home. He was able to participate in his weekly press conferences via Zoom. Coach Harsin is doing well, and so far doesn’t have any severe symptoms. He plans to be back with the team on Monday, August 30th. He also says his positive test did not affect any players or staff members on his coaching staff. One point that coach Harsin wanted to make his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine very clear.

“I am not anti-vaccine and any narrative along those lines is misinformed. I fully support the choice for anyone to vaccinate. I also support getting reliable data, driven information into the hands of those who still have questions about the vaccine. Anybody who has been in our facility knows that.” Bryan Harsin, Auburn head football coach



Coach Harsin also praised the work his staff has done to keep the team informed about a very fluid situation.



“For months now our staff has done a great job going above and beyond, and being proactive in providing reliable information to our players, coaches staff,” said Harsin.



Coach Harsin has confirmed that more Auburn players have received a COVID-19 vaccine, but couldn’t release a final number. Auburn will kick off their season at home against Akron on September 4th.