CBS College Football Sit Down With Brian Jones

WRBL Sports Director Rex Castillo sits down with CBS College Football Expert Brian Jones this week to talk about our three universities and their week 3 match ups.

The #8 Auburn Tigers start SEC play this week in one of the most hostile environments in the conference, Kyle Field. The Texas A&M home stadium holds over 100,000 fans compared to the 87,000 capacity in Jordan-Hare Stadium on The Plains. Brian Jones, a former Texas Longhorn, says that is one of the most difficult places to play a game in his career.

Jones also gives his takes on the highly anticipated rematch between the #7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the #3 Georgia Bulldogs. Back in 2017, Jake Fromm got his first start for the Dawgs in South Bend, Indiana. The Dawgs left with a one point win and Fromm solidified himself as the starter ever since then.

Finally Jones talks about how Najee Harris is just another example of a stellar running back adding to the legacy of the Crimson Tide. He also gives his take on where #2 Alabama could run into some trouble in their schedule.