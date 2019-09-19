College Game Day Pick ‘Em: Week 4

Week 4 of the college football season is here and the WRBL News 3 Sports team has made their picks the newest College Gameday Pick ‘Em Challenge. Be sure to register and play along with the team here:
https://wrbl.upickem.net/upickem/registration/login.asp?contestid=548844
These are the picks from the News 3 Sports Team:
#8 Auburn vs #17 Texas A&M
Rex: Texas A&M, Justin: Auburn, Jack: Auburn
#7 Notre Dame vs #3 Georgia
Rex: UGA, Justin: UGA, Jack: UGA
Southern Mississippi at #2 Alabama
Rex: Alabama, Justin: Alabama, Jack: Alabama
#4 LSU at Vanderbilt
Rex: LSU, Justin: LSU, Jack: LSU
Tennessee at #9 Florida
Rex: Florida, Justin: Florida, Jack: Florida
#23 Cal at Ole Miss
Rex: Ole Miss, Justin: Ole Miss, Jack: Cal
Kentucky at Mississippi State
Rex: Kentucky, Justin, Kentucky, Jack: Kentucky
South Carolina at Mizzou
Rex: Mizzou, Justin: Mizzou, Jack: Mizzou
San Jose State at Arkansas
Rex: Arkansas, Justin Arkansas, Jack: Arkansas