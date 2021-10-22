Columbus State Tennis sweeps ITA Cup

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus State Tennis team is adding more trophies to their collection. The Cougars swept the ITA Cup by bringing home the singles and doubles championship.

Senior Alvaro Regalado captured the ITA Singles title for the first time in his decorated career. He swept Joaquin Benoit from North Georgia for the title. This championship has eluded Regalado until this tournament, and it was a huge accomplishment to finally bring it home.



“I was really looking forward to it when I was a freshman. I was looking at KP winning. Finally it’s me and it literally says that all the hard work and my teammates and everything it pays off,” said Regalado.



As for the CSU doubles Pietro Martinetti and Tommaso Schold had to rally to bring home the championship to the Fountain City. For many of these players they had to leave their homes in Europe to pursue a career in college tennis. While they’re far away from their families and their native country, relying on the Columbus tennis family helped push them to this point.



“It was good for our team. It was good for us. Like personally for us it was a very good and big achievement. But again we play for the team. I’m very happy for the team and what we’re achieving this year,” said Martinetti.



“For us it’s not easy being here, being away from our friends, our family. So we got a lot closer. Like we know that we’re going to have each other’s back,” said Schold.

The next test for CSU Tennis is the 2021 Georgia Open at LaGrange College.