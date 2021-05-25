Cougars Aim For Another College World Series Berth

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus State Baseball team is getting ready for another post season appearance. CSU captured the Peach Belt Conference Championship by taking down UNC Pembroke. That victory punched Columbus State’s ticket the Southeast Regional Tournament. On Columbus State roster there are players from the 2018 CSU Baseball team, and they have plenty of College World Series experience. However, CSU Head Coach Greg Appleton says this team needs to blaze their own path.

“Well, we have some guys that were on the 2018 team that went up to the Regional in Greenville, so that helps. You know the guys got guys they can bounce questions off of. And ask how things are but this team has to make it’s own path,” said Coach Appleton.

While this is a new team with new pieces the ultimate goal remains the same. That is to put up another College World Series appearance on their outfield wall.



“You always want to go to the World Series each year so if you can put a number out there it helps each and every year. So that’s the goal at the beginning of the season and we’re one step closer now,” said senior pitcher Jalen Latta.

The #6 Columbus State Cougars will square off against #1 Catawba Indians in their first game of the Southeast Regional. First pitch is set for 7 pm on May 27th.