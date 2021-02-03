Cougars Starting To Gel After Overtime Win

The Columbus State Men’s Basketball team had a comeback for the ages last Saturday. The Cougars were trailing Francis Macon by 14 points at the Lumpkin Center. Then they stormed back to beat the Patriots in overtime 80-74. This season CSU only had 3 starters coming back to rejoin the team, so there were some doubts about team chemistry. After that comeback head coach Robert Moore and the team can see things coming together.



“I think that every guy knows his role now. Guys know what guys can and can not do, so now it makes it easier for guys to come into the game and play their game to make sure guys can get involved . These guys are a great team and they have great chemistry. I’m just looking forward to the rest of the season,” said CSU Head Coach Robert Moore.



“Because we knew that we had the potential last year. We had the potential this year, so it’s just about everybody you know joining in together and locking in. These guys work hard. My guys work hard out here man. We just want to show everybody what we can do,” said senior Hunter Preston.

Columbus State hits the road for two games this week against Young Harris College and Lander.