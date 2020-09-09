‘Couple of’ UAB players test positive for COVID-19 ahead of game in Miami

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the University of Alabama at Birmingham football team travels to Miami to take on the Hurricanes Thursday night, head coach Bill Clark revealed some players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We got a couple guys that won’t be going with us this time,” Clark said.

Clark also said the team is being tested three times a week and will be tested again once in Miami by the ACC.

“We’re tested probably [more than] anyone else in the county,” he said. “But, you know, extra safe, extra cautious.”

The game against Miami will kickoff Thursday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

