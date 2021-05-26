CSU Baseball Says “Aloha” To Baseball Fans

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus State Baseball team is heading to the college baseball post season. The team was sent off Tuesday afternoon with fans cheering them on. Some of the baseball players said goodbye or “Aloha” to their fans by wearing Hawaiian shirts. The festive attitude showcased the team’s real excitement from the players and coaches on their journey to NCAA Southeast Regional Tournament.

“This is something that we’ve been working for all year, and our goal is to go to the College World Series and this is a step in the right direction. It’s a tough hurdle but it’s a step in the right direction. I think it’s just excitement knowing that we’re going up there with a 1 in 6 chance we get a chance to go to the College World Series. It’s just pure excitement,” said Head Coach Greg Appleton.

Columbus State will face Catawba College on Thursday May 27th.