CSU Women Flying High Under New Leadership

The Columbus State Women’s basketball team had some questions to answer under new head coach Matt Houser. Now the ladies are flying high under new leadership off to a 9-2 start. Multiple players have stepped up with CSU’s success. The headliner of the group has to be Leeaysia Williamson (17.7 points per game). The ladies currently sit 3rd in the conference ahead of their road trip to 13-1 North Georgia on Wednesday. Coach Houser knows it will take a lot to leave Dahlonega with a 4th straight win.

“I mean it’s just going to come down to playing our style. Making sure we execute every single possession. Every possession is going to be key in this game, for them and for us. We got to take every possession as a high, high, high importance. Not throw it away and take care of the ball. If we take care of the ball it’ll come back to us,” said coach Houser.