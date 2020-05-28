CSU’s Bruce Andrews Wins PBC’s “Attacker Of The Year”

The Columbus State Esports team can add some hardware to their trophy case. In the inaugural Peach Belt Conference Esports Awards, Bruce Andrews won the “Attacker Of The Year” award for his performance in the League Of Legends regular season. During the season Andrews racked up 181 kills for his team.



Unfortunately, like many collegiate sports, their season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is an individual award but this is a huge win for the CSU Esports program. This kind of honor brings legitimacy for Esports athletes and the talent on the Cougars roster.



“When somebody sees this award they can relate that it means more than you would think as a video game. We’re sponsored and we get scholarships. You’d be very surprised at how many colleges across the country support full varsity programs for League of Legends specifically,” said Andrews.

Faculty advisor and coach Sharon Renner also believes CSU would have been an elitle program in the conference if the rest of the season was played.

“It shows that we’re definitely a competitive contender. I think if we had finished out the season we would have been definitely one of the top if not the top school,” said Renner.