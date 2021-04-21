CSU’s Riley Patton Reflects On No Hitter

Columbus, Ga – Only 22 pitchers have thrown a no hitter in Columbus State’s softball history. This past Tuesday, senior pitcher Riley Patton became pitcher number 23 to throw a no-no. This was also the first time in her career that Patton has no hit a team. When the dust settled, Patton threw for 5 innings and recorded 9 strikeouts while CSU went on to beat Albany State 8-0.

The historic performance on the diamond took some time to settle in with Patton.



“I could not sleep last night. I didn’t realize how big a deal it is but it’s huge. When the final out happened I was just super excited that I’ve never thrown a no hitter before, and that was just huge. It was a big accomplishment for me and for my teammates,” said Patton.



Head coach Brad Huskisson was excited about the win but was even happier to see his pitcher’s hard work pay off.



“It’s a good feeling as a coach that when players work as hard as they do, and they get rewarded with some of kind of big thing that doesn’t happen very often. It’s proud to see so I’m very happy for Riley,” said Coach Huskisson.



The CSU softball team will hit the road on Friday to face USC Aiken for a double header.