CSU’s Tatiana Wayne Signs Pro Contract

Former Columbus State guard Tatiana Wayne is taking her game to the next level. Wayne signed a professional deal with Anagennisi Germasogeias in Limassol, Cyprus. Wayne played four years at CSU and she is the 3rd all-time in total points with 1,323. She also drained 146 3-pointers are 5th all time in school history. Wayne won the 2018 Peach Belt Conference and the Southeast Region Player of the Year after an incredible junior season.

