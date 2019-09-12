CSU’s Tatiana Wayne Signs Pro Contract

Long time Columbus State baseball coach, Greg Appleton can now add Georgia Dugout Club Hall of Famer to his long list of accomplishments. Coach Appelton will be part of the Georgia Dugout Club Hall of Fame Class of 2020. This season will be his 23rd season as the Cougars skipper. During his time on campus he led the Cougars to over 800 wins and in 2002 the Cougars won the National Championship. Coach Appleton was born and raised in Georgia and says this honor ranks among the highest in his career.

“I’m a life long resident of the State of Georgia. I’ve played high school and I’ve coached only in Georgia. Being part of the Georgia Dugout Club Hall of Fame it’s a real big honor for me. I’ve had outstanding coaches. They probably deserve more of the credit than anything. It’s the relationships that you have with your players and coaches. That’s what you don’t want to give up. That’s the thing when you do get out of baseball that you miss the most,” said Appleton