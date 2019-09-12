Former Columbus State guard Tatiana Wayne is taking her game
CSU’s Tatiana Wayne Signs Pro Contract
Former Columbus State guard Tatiana Wayne is taking her game
to the next level. Wayne signed a professional deal with Anagennisi
Germasogeias in Limassol, Cyprus.
Wayne played four years at CSU and she is the 3rd
all-time in total points with 1,323. She also drained 146 3-pointers are 5th
all time in school history. Wayne won the 2018 Peach Belt Conference and the
Southeast Region Player of the Year after an incredible junior season.