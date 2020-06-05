Diamond McGilberry Signs With Savannah State

The Carver Lady Tigers had a big reason to celebrate on Friday. Sharp shooting 3 point guard Diamond McGilberry signed her National Letter of Intent to play with the Savannah State Lady Tigers.Savannah State now competes in the Division II SIAC and last season finished with a 15-8 overall record.



Diamond said Savannah felt like home despite not being able to physically visit the campus.

“I just love how when I spoke to the coach I felt like home even though I didn’t get to visit. I just felt like Savannah State had aspects that other schools didn’t have,” said McGilberry.



One thing she’ll miss about her days playing for the Carver Tigers are the practices she shared with her teammates.

“I’m going to miss the practices only because like my teammates made them fun without them the practices would be hard, very hard. Even though it’s already hard. But they make it like no other. So I wouldn’t trade them for anything,” said McGilberry.