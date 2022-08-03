TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Eli Gold will be sidelined at the kickoff of Alabama football’s 2022 season due to health issues.

Crimson Tide Sports Marketing announced Wednesday morning that Chris Stewart, who handles play-by-play for Alabama’s basketball and baseball teams, will be filling in during Gold’s absence.

Additionally, Stewart will take on hosting duties for “The Nick Saban Show” and “Hey, Coach” radio broadcasts when it returns on August 18.

Gold has served as the voice of Alabama football radio broadcasts since 1988. No further information regarding Gold’s health has been released at this time.

Gold was awarded the 2019 National Football Foundation Chris Schenkel Award for his distinguished career broadcasting football games for the Crimson Tide and inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.

Attempts to reach Gold for comment were not successful Wednesday.