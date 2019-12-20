Early Signing Day Across The Valley Area

Plenty of student athletes across West Georgia and East Alabama decided to put pen to paper during the Early Signing Period. Here’s a list of the our signees in the viewing area.

Georgia

All Football Signees

Carver – Ja’Cyais Credle signs to UCF, Keandre’ Harper signs to Navy

Schley County – Zykevious Walker signs to Auburn

Callaway – Tank Bigsby signs to Auburn, Tate Johnson signs to Auburn, Jacob Freeman signs to Georgia State

Troup County – Kobe Hudson signs to Auburn

Hardaway – Marco Lee, after two seasons at Coffeyville Community College signs to Virginia Tech

Alabama

Phenix City Central: Javion Cohen signs to Alabama. Mason Cook signs to Georgia State. Terrell Gordon signs to Georgia State. Josh Jones signs to Kentucky. Tucker Melton signs to Bowling Green. PJ Ramsey signs to Air Force. EJ Williams signs to Clemson.

All football Signees

Auburn High: Aaron Diggs signs to Coastal Carolina. Omari Porter signs to Stanford.

Both football signees

Smiths Station: Carson Swilling signs to Auburn. Hunter Donaldson signs to South Alabama. Christian Bryan signs to Lawson State. Zane Faulk signs to Dothan.

Lanett: Kristian Story signs to Alabama.

Football signee

Smiths Station

Baseball

Carson Swilling signs to Auburn. Hunter Donaldson signs to South Alabama. Christian Bryan signs to Lawson State. Zane Faulk signs to Wallace-Dothan. ]

Softball

Summer Lawrence signs to Southern Union. Savanna Taylor signs to Southern Union. Cassidy Culpepper signs to East Georgia. Alexis Cosgrove signs to Chipola. Casey Bailou signs to Coastal Alabama.