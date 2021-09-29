Elijah Pritchett, 4-star lineman, commits to Alabama

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Elijah Pritchett, a four-star left tackle for the Carver Tigers, made one of the biggest announcements in his football career. The highly talented 6’6″ and 280 pound lineman was a coveted prospect by college football powerhouses. His final choices were nailed down to the University of Southern California, Florida State, the University of Georgia and reigning National Champion Alabama.



The Crimson Tide were the first college program to offer a scholarship to the Carver Tiger lineman, and ultimately Pritchett committed to the Tide. He made the announcement in the library of Carver High School, surrounded by family and friends. Instead of the traditional choosing of hats Pritchett showed his commitment with a pair of custom Air Jordan 1 basketball shoes to CBS Sports HQ. While he was flattered by the other offers Pritchett says the winning culture of Alabama is what tipped the scales for him.

“What really stood out for Alabama, their showing me a lot of things that other schools couldn’t. They really stood out from coaches to players to just the environment itself. Especially the fans, like the fans over there are crazy. It was just something that I really, really be a part of.” Elijah Pritchett, four-star offensive tackle



His current high school head coach, Corey Joyner, says Alabama is getting one his hardest working players that’s always ready to learn.



“They’re getting a hard worker, and I’m not just talking about on the football field. I’m talking about off the football field too. He is coachable kid, which means he is a mannerable kid. They’re getting a top notch prospect,” said Joyner.



For now Pritchett will continue to help the Carver Tigers in the current 2021 season. The Tigers will host the undefeated LaGrange Grangers on Friday October, 1st.