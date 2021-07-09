From Phenix City to National Champion

Phenix City, AL (WRBL) – The Bi-City Area can be described as a hot bed of football talent. One example is current Texas A&M running back coach Tommie Robinson. Coach Robinson played his high school football at Central High School and he also was an assistant coach for the Red Devils football program.



His coaching career is one impressive resume. Coach Robinson has had coaching stops in some of the signature programs in college football. They include: Oklahoma State, Georgia Tech, Miami, USC, Texas, and he was on the coaching staff for the 2019 National Championship LSU Tigers.



Coach Robinson says the reason why so much football talent comes from the Bi-City area is because there is so much passion for football.



“We have a strong tradition here in this Bi-City area with football. A lot of players are here, there’s going to be a lot of players that’s going to play Power 5 football. There’s a lot of guys that have gone on and become very successful coaches that from this area too,” said Coach Robinson.



Coach Robinson and the Texas A&M Aggies will kick off their season hosting Kent State on September 4th.

The Aggies will also host Alabama on October 9th. A few weeks later Texas A&M will welcome Auburn to Kyle Field.