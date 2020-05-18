Furman University implementing furloughs, dropping baseball and men’s lacrosse

FURMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Furman University announced they discontinuing baseball and men’s lacrosse effective immediately as they look to address the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the university will implement furloughs and reduce the salaries of the president and senior administrators.

Furman President Elizabeth Davis made the announcement Monday, in addition to stating the university is focused on returning in the for fall for in-person instruction.

Davis cited dramatic decreases in revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic as the cause for the changes.

Davis provided the following details regarding salary and budget reduction:

Voluntary 20% salary reduction for the president and a voluntary 10% salary reduction for the vice presidents, athletics director, head coaches for football and men’s basketball, and other highly compensated employees.

5.5% reduction in operating budgets for the next fiscal year

Reduction of 2.5 percentage point in Furman’s contribution to employee retirement plans

Summer furloughs for employees with reduced workloads and two weeks of furloughs (or equivalent) for all other employees to be taken during the next fiscal year. Furman’s human resources office will assist furloughed employees, who will retain their health benefits, with applying for unemployment and other assistance.

According to Davis, Furman University will honor the scholarships of current and incoming student-athletes on the baseball team and men’s lacrosse team for the remainder of their undergraduate academic careers at Furman.