Honoring Sonny Clements Legacy

The Columbus State sports family lost one of its patriarchs this week. Frank Sonny Clements died at the age of 88. Clements was the first Athletic Director and Men’s Basketball Team head coach at what was once known as Columbus College.



Clements led the Cougars basketball team to their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament appearance in the 1977-78 season. Clements went on to coach the Cougars basketball team for over 20 years. He also served at Columbus College’s Athletic Director for 24 years. Clements also hired the current voice of Cougars Sports, Scott Miller. Miller fondly remembers Clements as a winner but also a very kind man who embodied what CSU means.



“Coach Clements was the one of the nicest men I have ever met. But in addition to being that really nice guy, don’t get me wrong, when he was on the basketball court coaching he was competitive. He was fiery. He was very much like Coach Herbert Greene in that area. He loved to win. Columbus State University is about people. The people you meet. The relationships you form. The comradery and Coach Clements personified that,” said Miller.



There will be a visitation held on Sunday, June 14th, from 2 pm to 4 pm. There will be a private funeral service for Coach Clements on Monday, June 15th.