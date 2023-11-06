TUSCULOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide cruised to a 42-28 victory over LSU Saturday night and Jalen Milroe has been rewarded for his performance in that game.

The redshirt-sophomore ran all over the Tigers defense accounting for 374 yards of total offense, including 219 passing yards and another 155 yards on the ground.

Milroe’s efforts landed him the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week with Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris.

On the season, Milroe has thrown for 1,836 yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for 297 yards and 9 touchdowns.

This is the second time this season that Milroe has been awarded the weekly honor with the first time being for his performance against Middle Tennessee State in week one.

Alabama is currently 8-1 and ranked No. 8 in both the AP Top 25 and College Football Playoff Poll. The Tide can clinch a spot in the SEC Championship game with a win over Kentucky this weekend or an Ole Miss loss against Georgia.

Alabama and Kentucky will kick off Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN.