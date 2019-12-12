Lady Cougars Buying Into New Head Coach

The Columbus State women’s basketball team is off to a hot start in the 2019-20 season. The Lady Cougars are 5-1 on the year so far, and in that winning streak they’ve dropped over 90 points already. New head coach Matt Houser has introduced a new fast paced style of play that has empowered the entire roster

“Everybody now feels like they can play a big role. It’s not just one or two people. It’s everybody. Just playing with these girls has been fun,” said senior guard Eboni Williams.

“Anybody can come out and have an all-star game night. You don’t know who it’s going to be on any given night. Just it be your night. Just give it all you got,” said junior forward Chrisalyn Boston.



Head coach Houser credits the early success to the team’s trust in him and his new system. He said the turning point for his team was their 96-49 win over Fort Valley State.

“When we played our first game and we had success. Even our second game when we scored 96 points. That’s when they started really getting their eyes wider and wider and wider. Understanding that this is something that works and something that’s fun to play in,” said Coach Houser.

The Lady Cougars will face USC-Aiken on December 18th.