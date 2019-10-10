Late Rally Powers Auburn Past CSU

The 84th Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic kicks off this weekend between The Golden Tigers and Maroon Tigers. Last year the Morehouse men broke Tuskegee University’s 5 year winning streak in this match up. Morehouse took down the Golden Tigers 30-24 in Triple overtime. This time around both teams are off to rough starts to their season. Morehouse comes in with a 2-3 overall record. While Tuskegee comes in 1-4. Despite what their records are, both head coaches are excited to be back in Columbus for this game.

“It gives the treatment to our players that Division 1 A treatment. A lot of the guys might have that chip on their shoulder because the didn’t get a chance to get recruited to major institutions. The Classic gives us that Bowl Game treatment and that Bowl Game feeling,” said Morehouse Head Coach Rich Freeman.