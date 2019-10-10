Late Rally Powers Auburn Past CSU

Columbus State has quite the reputation in Division II baseball. The Cougars have reached the Division II World Series 8 times, and of course brought home the National Championship in 2002. Wednesday evening, In front of a sold crowd at Ragsdale Field, CSU squared off against a team that just got back from Omaha, Nebraska. The Auburn Tigers left The Plains to face CSU in the Fountain City.
CSU and Auburn were deadlocked through five innings. The Tigers offense eventually powered the orange and blue past CSU 9-3.