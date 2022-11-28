COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – University of South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will be joining Matt Rhule’s staff at the University of Nebraska, per multiple reports on Monday.

Rhule, who was fired as Carolina Panthers head coach earlier this season, was hired by the Cornhuskers over the weekend. The deal for Satterfield is expected to be finalized this week.

The two have a very close relationship as Satterfield served as an assistant on Rhule’s staff with the Carolina Panthers and at Baylor and Temple. He was the head coach at Tennessee Tech from 2016-2017.

The announcement comes after the Gamecocks offense scored a total of 94 points combined in wins against No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson in back-to-back weeks.