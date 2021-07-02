Schley County grad becomes National Champ with Mississippi State

Ellaville, Ga. (WRBL) – There’s a West Georgia connection to the new National Champion Mississippi State baseball team. Right handed pitcher Chase Patrick honed his skills with the Schley County Wildcats. After helping the Wildcats win two GHSA State Championships, he attended CVCC and eventually signed a scholarship with the Bulldogs in 2018.

Patrick appeared in four games in relief and has two victories this season.



His former high school coach Chuck Cheek says Patrick has become a role model and hero in his hometown of Ellaville, Georgia.



“I’m up here at Lake Point now watching some of our younger guys play and they all think that Chase is just a hero. They know about his big moments in Ellaville for us and what he’s done on the national stage and on ESPN and that’s what’s insane to think about. There’s a lot of different college fans in our town and it was the first time we were all for the same school. We were all Bulldogs,” said Cheek.