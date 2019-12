SEC All-Conference Teams Announced

The SEC announced their members for the 2019 All-Conference 1st and 2nd teams on Monday.

Here’s where some of our players ended up.

Defensive Player of the Year – Derrick Brown, Auburn Defensive Tackle

SEC All-Conference 1st Team Offense:

Andrew Thomas- Georgia, Junior Tackle

Jedrick Wills – Alabama, Junior Tackle

Rodrigo Blankenship – Georgia, Senior Kicker

DeVonta Smith – Alabama, Junior Wide Receiver

SEC All-Conference 1st Team Defense:

Marlon Davidson – Auburn, Senior Defensive End

Derrick Brown – Auburn, Senior Defensive Tackle

K.J. Britt – Auburn, Senior Linebacker

Anfernee Jennings – Alabama, Senior Linebacker

Trevon Diggs – Alabama, Senior Cornerback

Xavier McKinney – Alabama, Senior Safety

SEC All-Conference 2nd Team Offense:

Tua Tagovailoa – Alabama, Junior Quarterback

Najee Harris – Alabama, Junior Running Back

D’Andre Swift – Georgia, Junior Running Back

Alex Leatherwood – Alabama, Junior Tackle

Isaiah Wilson – Georgia, Sophomore Tackle

Landon Dickerson – Alabama, Junior Guard

Trey Hill – Georgia, Junior Center

Jerry Jeudy – Alabama, Junior Wide Receiver

Jaylen Waddle, All Purpose Player Sophomore

Monty Rice – Georgia, Junior Linebacker

Eric Stokes – Georgia, Junior

Jeremiah Dinson – Auburn, Junior Safety