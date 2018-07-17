SEC Media Days 2018: Georgia Bulldogs

ATLANTA (WIAT) — To kick off day two at SEC Media Days, the Georgia Bulldogs were first on the podium.

Terry Godwin, senior wide receiver, spoke first for the Bulldogs. CBS 42’s Simone Eli asked him about last season’s loss to Alabama in the National Championship–if the team is using it for fuel for the season ahead. Godwin said the Bulldogs are focused on themselves and being the best team they can be, not dwelling on the loss to Alabama or using it as motivation this offseason. Watch the video above to see his full interview, or click here.

Next, we heard from senior DB J.R. Reed, head coach Kirby Smart and finally, senior DE Jonathan Ledbetter.

