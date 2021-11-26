SEC Pick ‘Em: Week 13

It’s the season finale for the WRBL SEC Pick ‘Em! Here’s how the News 3 Sports team along with Kenzie Beach and intern Javaris predict how the final week of the regular season will unfold.
- #1 Georgia at Georgia Tech – All pick UGA
- #3 Alabama at Auburn – All pick Alabama
- #15 Texas A&M at LSU – All pick Texas A&M
- Florida State at Florida – All pick Florida State
- #9 Ole Miss at Mississippi State – Rex picks MSU. Kenzie, Javaris and Jack pick Ole Miss.
- Vanderbilt at Tennessee – All pick Tennessee
- Missouri at #25 Arkansas – All pick Arkansas
- #23 Clemson at South Carolina – All pick Clemson
- Kentucky at Louisville – Javaris picks Louisville. Kenzie, Jack and Rex pick Kentucky.