It’s the 3rd week of the college football season and the WRBL Sports team, along with WRBL Weekend News Anchor Kenzie Beach, make their picks for the upcoming slate of SEC football games.
SEC PICK ‘EM WEEK 3
Here are the SEC Picks for week three of the college football season:
- #1 Georgia vs South Carolina – All pick UGA.
- #22 Penn State vs Auburn – Rex picks Penn State. Kenzie and Jack Auburn.
- UL-Monroe vs #2 Alabama – All pick Alabama.
- Youngstown State vs #9 Kentucky – All pick Kentucky.
- Abilene Christian vs Missouri – All pick Missouri.
- Mississippi State vs LSU – All pick Mississippi State
- Missouri State vs #10 Arkansas – All pick Arkansas.
- #20 Ole Miss vs Georgia Tech – All pick Ole Miss.
- South Florida vs #18 Florida – All pick Florida
- Akron vs #15 Tennessee – All pick Tennessee
- Vanderbilt vs Northern Illinois – All pick Vanderbilt
- #13 Miami vs #24 Texas A&M – All pick Texas A&M