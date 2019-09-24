Time For College Football Playoff Expansion?

The News 3 Sports Team discussed their opinions on expansion for the College Football Playoffs. Justin Holbrock was covering the Georgia Bulldogs home game against Norte Dame. Sanford Stadium has a record breaking crowd of over 90,000 fans watch that game Between The Hedges.

Justin came back convinced that college football needs an 8-team playoff. The twist, the first round of that playoff should be played at home stadiums for the teams that make the post season. Here’s part of our discussion for the expanded playoff format, as part of the College Game Day Pick ‘Em Challenge.