TJ Finley Full Interview About Auburn Transfer

New Orleans, LA (WGNO) – WRBL sister station in New Orleans, WGNO, caught up with former LSU quarterback TJ Finley about his decision to transfer to Auburn. Finley, a 6’6″ quarterback, started 5 games for LSU and had an overall record of 2-3. In those five games he threw for over 900 yards, 5 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. In this interview Finley explained his decision making process to commit to Auburn was a God-led decision. He also mentioned that Coach Harsin’s pro-style offense was a huge factor to come to The Plains.

“It was very appealing. They run an NFL style offense, so going there being able to develop under Coach Harsin and Coach Bobo will get me ready for the NFL.” TJ Finley – Former LSU Quarterback to transfer Auburn

Finley also understands that he’s coming to Auburn where Bo Nix has been the starter for the past two seasons. However Finley says he’s ready to step up and compete for the starting job with Auburn

“They gave me the opportunity to come in and learn the playbook. And you know if the time presents itself then it will happen. You know like you said he’s been the starter for two years and I look forward to coming in and pushing him. Making him better and him making me better.” TJ Finley on quarterback competition

Auburn will open up the football season on September 4th against Akron at Jordan-Hare Stadium.