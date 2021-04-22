Trio of Vikings Sign College Scholarships

Columbus, Ga - Only 22 pitchers have thrown a no hitter in Columbus State's softball history. This past Tuesday, senior pitcher Riley Patton became pitcher number 23 to throw a no-no. This was also the first time in her career that Patton has no hit a team. When the dust settled, Patton threw for 5 innings and recorded 9 strikeouts while CSU went on to beat Albany State 8-0.The historic performance on the diamond took some time to settle in with Patton.

"I could not sleep last night. I didn't realize how big a deal it is but it's huge. When the final out happened I was just super excited that I've never thrown a no hitter before, and that was just huge. It was a big accomplishment for me and for my teammates," said Patton.