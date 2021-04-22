Three Pacelli Vikings put pen to paper Wednesday afternoon and officially committed to college programs.
One of the headliners of the ceremony was basketball star Travis “Deuce” Harper II. The dunk machine of a player committed to play for Clayton State in Morrow, Georgia. There was plenty of demand for Deuce in multiple programs but he explained why Clayton State was the best fit.
“I took a couple visits over these past couple months and when I took that visit I just knew it was the one. Just the culture of it and the coach I have a very good relationship with the head coach,” said Harper II.
Elijah Jones will continue his football career for HBCU Southern University. The future Jaguar was an impact player for the Vikings but his season was cut short by injuries. Signing today was extra special for Jones because he’s always wanted to play for an HBCU.
“I have a good connection with the coaches. I’ve also wanted to go to an HBCU it’s been my dream since I was a kid,” said Jones.
Marcel Dawson will further his tennis career in Washington D.C. as he signed with Howard University. Coaches and family members praised Dawson on his incredible work ethic and dedication to his sport. Today was the time he realized it all paid off.
“It’s awesome. It’s a big blessing with my God and it shows how much work I put in. It pays off,” said Dawson.
Trio of Vikings Sign College Scholarships
