Athens, Ga – Jack Bauerle has led the Georgia Swimming and Diving for 43 years. That’s the longest active streak for a head coach in the history of the Southeastern Conference. On Wednesday, Coach Bauerle has decided to retire from his incredible career leading the Dawgs.



His resume leading the Dawgs is littered with incredible accomplishments. Some of the highlights include: 7 national championships, 40 former UGA swimmers and divers have qualified for the Olympics, and over 300 members have won All-American honors.



WRBL News 3 Anchor Phil Scoggins, a former UGA diver himself, did a feature story about Coach Bauerle and the Dawgs ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Here’s the story:



