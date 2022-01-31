“Voice of the Cougars” enshrined in Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The voice of the Columbus State athletics, Scott Miller, can now add another Hall of Fame honor to his resume. Miller, who has been the play by play announcer for CSU athletics since 1977, was enshrined in the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame this week. He was one of four professionals in the 2022 Class.

The “Voice of the Cougars” was overwhelmed with this specific honor, because he shares this Hall of Fame with broadcasters he considers legends.



You look at the people in that hall of fame. Radio, television gosh Skip Caray, Larry Muson, Pete Van Wieren, Douglas Edwards, Tom Brokaw. It’s just outstanding. Many of those were my childhood heroes growing up listening to them on the radio or watching television. I never dreamed that one day I could be there with them. But somehow that impossible came true this week,” said Miller.



Miller is also part of the CSU Hall of Fame and the Chattahoochee Valley Sports Hall of Fame.