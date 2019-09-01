Web Extra: One-On-One With Jeff Whitaker

When the Auburn Tigers took down the Oregon Ducks to in the 2011 BCS National Championship game, Jeff Whitaker was just 18 years old. The National Champion stopped by the WRBL Studios to help kick off our new show the Countdown To Kickoff, a college football preview show.
In this extended interview Sports Director Rex Castillo talks to Jeff about what it was like to reach the top of the college football world, his expectations for the 2019 Auburn Tigers and how will true freshman Bo Nix handle the spotlight.