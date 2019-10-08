Web Extra: WRBL Sports Picks Their Heisman Trophy Winner

In this web extra WRBL Sports Director Rex Castillo and Weekend Sports Anchor Jack Patterson discuss who they think will win the Heisman Trophy this season. In the beginning of the year they both picked Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts to win the most prestigious award in college football. After 6 weeks of the season they are both more confident that Hurts can win it all.

The true dual threat signal caller is thriving under head coach Lincoln Riley’s system that has already produced back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners. Through the first half of the season Hurts has already thrown for 1,523 yards and 14 passing touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 499 yards and 7 rushing touchdowns.