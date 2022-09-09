The WRBL SEC Pick ‘Em is back this season! Sports Director Rex Castillo, Weekend Sports Anchor Jack Patterson, and Weekend News Anchor Kenzie Beach are reunited to pick the weekly slate of SEC Games throughout the season. Here’s the team’s picks for the upcoming week:



San Jose State vs Auburn – All pick Auburn

Samford vs #2 Georgia – All pick Georgia

#1 Alabama vs Texas – All pick Alabama

South Carolina vs #16 Arkansas – All pick Arkansas

#23 Wake Forest vs Vanderbilt – Kenzie picks Wake Forest. Rex and Jack pick Vanderbilt

#20 Kentucky vs #12 Florida – Kenzie picks Florida. Rex and Jack pick Kentucky

Central Arkansas vs Ole Miss – All pick Ole Miss

Southern vs LSU – All pick LSU

#24 Tennessee vs #17 Pitt – Kenzie picks Tennessee. Rex and Jack pick Pitt

Mississippi State vs Kansas State – All pick Kansas State