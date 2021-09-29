WRBL SEC Pick ‘Em: Week 5

by: , , , Javaris Harris

Posted: / Updated:

The SEC football season is in full swing as we enter the second month of the regular season. The News 3 sports team along with news reporter Kenzie Beach and sports intern Javaris Harris are back to make their picks for Week 5 of the regular season. Here are the picks:

#22 Auburn at LSU – Jack & Javaris pick Auburn. Kenzie and Rex pick LSU

#8 Arkansas at #2 Georgia – All pick #2 Georgia

#12 Ole Miss at #1 Alabama – All pick #1 Alabama

Tennessee at Missouri – All pick Missouri

Troy at South Carolina – All pick South Carolina

#10 Florida at Kentucky – Javaris and Kenzie pick #10 Florida. Jack and Rex pick Kentucky.

Mississippi State at Texas A&M – All pick Texas A&M

UConn at Vanderbilt – Kenzie and Rex pick UConn. Jack and Javaris pick Vanderbilt.

