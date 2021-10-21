WRBL SEC Pick ‘Em: Week 8

College Sports

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

The SEC football season is in full swing as we enter the second month of the regular season. The News 3 sports team along with news reporter Kenzie Beach and sports intern Javaris Harris are back to make their picks for Week 8 of the regular season. Here are the picks:

Tennessee at Alabama: Everyone picks Alabama

South Carolina at Texas A&M: Everyone picks Texas A&M

Mississippi State at Vanderbilt: Everyone picks Mississippi State

LSU at Ole Miss: Everyone picks Ole Miss

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas: Everyone picks Arkansas

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

