COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An investigation is underway following a shooting in Columbus on early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 4500 block of Armour Road around 3 a.m.

A 26-year-old male was critically injured after being shot multiple times, according to the Columbus Police Department. He was taken to St. Francis-Emory Healthcare.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL as we keep you updated.