COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Praise 100.7 WEAM-FM, WOKS AM 1340 and 94.1 FM will host their second annual Praise Fest concert on Saturday, May 6th at Woodruff Park in Columbus.

The outdoor concert is free and open to the public. National recording artists and local groups will be featured, including Isabel Davis, JJ Hairston, and Alma Sherman.

Pam Dixon, the Station Brand Manager for Praise 100.7 WEAM and Geniece Granville, the General Manager of Davis Broadcasting, stopped by the WRBL studios to speak about the concert. You can watch that interview in the video player above.

Praise Fest will run from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday. Food trucks and giveaways will be featured. A lawn chair or a blanket is suggested for seating.