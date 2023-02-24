Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Douglas Troutman, the President of Columbus Morehouse Alumni Chapter, stopped by WRBL News 3 Midday to talk about Protégé Project and their upcoming Black Tie Gala: “Bringing Diversity to Medicine.”



The gala kicks off in two months, on Saturday, April 29th at the National Civil War Naval Museum in Columbus.

Tickets are on sale now–$35 dollars for high school and college students. General admission is $50 dollars.

This is a fundraiser to raise funds for scholarship opportunities, program activities, and college campus tours.

The organization says this is guaranteed to be a sold out event, so act soon!