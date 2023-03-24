Columbus, Ga – This Saturday, March 25th, the Bluebelle Spring Food Truck Festival kicks off. Some of the best local food trucks will stop by the event. Over 140 local merchants will also have products for shoppers to buy as well.

Carla Bounds, the owner of Bluebelle, stopped by WRBL News 3 This Morning and spoke with morning anchor Rex Castillo about the festival.

The festival will take place at 2301 Airport Thruway, Columbus, Ga. The merchants will open up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The food trucks will be on site from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 25th.

