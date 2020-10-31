Columbus Animal Care and Control Center host Halloween event for families

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Many people celebrated Halloween today in a variety of fashions, here’s how one event created Halloween fun for the entire family and their fur friends.

Columbus Animal Care and Control Center’s hosted their annual Halloween festival earlier today. There were dogs dressed up as a pumpkin, a taco, a magical unicorn and so much more. At the annual event, families had the opportunity to get more information on pet adoption for those looking to bring home a new best friend.

“This is an annual Halloween event that we have for our pets. We would like for the public to come and celebrate Halloween with us, as well as go in and view our animals to see if they can find any adoptable. I love to see the kids and to see the kids interact with the dogs. Letting them pick their own best friend, that just warms my heart,” says Contreana Pearson, Interim Division Manager for Columbus Government.

The event was hosted outside to encourage social distancing and all attendees were encouraged to wear a mask. It was a full family event with music, shaved ice, Dare officers, and the event even had a dog kissing booth.