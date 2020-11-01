Community leaders host unity event, amid political turmoil and racial divide

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Several community leaders came together to host a community unity event this afternoon in Columbus.

About hundred people came together at Woodruff Riverfront Park for prayer, worship, and communion this afternoon. Faith leaders say this event was to encourage unity and oneness in a shared faith, during a time where many people are divided. Neil Richardson, The Chaplin for Muscogee County Jail served as the event’s emcee.

“It’s an opportunity for God to revive his people, for God to revive this planet, for God to revive the world. We are his chosen hands and feet. Broken people need redemption,” says Richardson to a crowd of attendees.

All attendees were encouraged to wear a mask and respect social distancing. All elements of communion were prepared individually to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.