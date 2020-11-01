Community leaders host unity event, amid political turmoil and racial divide

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Woodruff Park by Uptown Columbus_1554217876932.jpg.jpg

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Several community leaders came together to host a community unity event this afternoon in Columbus.

About hundred people came together at Woodruff Riverfront Park for prayer, worship, and communion this afternoon. Faith leaders say this event was to encourage unity and oneness in a shared faith, during a time where many people are divided. Neil Richardson, The Chaplin for Muscogee County Jail served as the event’s emcee.

“It’s an opportunity for God to revive his people, for God to revive this planet, for God to revive the world. We are his chosen hands and feet. Broken people need redemption,” says Richardson to a crowd of attendees.

All attendees were encouraged to wear a mask and respect social distancing. All elements of communion were prepared individually to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

On the Ballot - Georgia Ballot Measures

More On The Ballot

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

75° / 41°
Clear
Clear 0% 75° 41°

Monday

63° / 37°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 63° 37°

Tuesday

68° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 68° 43°

Wednesday

71° / 49°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 71° 49°

Thursday

73° / 56°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 73° 56°

Friday

77° / 60°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 77° 60°

Saturday

77° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 77° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

8 PM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

9 PM
Clear
0%
60°

57°

10 PM
Clear
0%
57°

55°

11 PM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

12 AM
Clear
0%
53°

50°

1 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

2 AM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

3 AM
Clear
0%
47°

45°

4 AM
Clear
0%
45°

43°

5 AM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

6 AM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

43°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

45°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

48°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

52°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

55°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

58°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

60°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

61°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

61°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

60°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

56°

6 PM
Clear
0%
56°

53°

7 PM
Clear
0%
53°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories